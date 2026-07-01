CWDI Report 2026 Highlights Women CEOs and Board Diversity: KBank among Recognized Companies

CWDI said the findings underscore the important role of female leaders in expanding women’s participation in corporate decision-making, both at the board and executive levels, while also helping cultivate the next generation of organizational leaders. The 2026 rankings found that companies with the highest proportion of female directors among Large-Cap Companies include: Hang Seng Bank from Hong Kong, led by Ms. Luanne Lim, with 72.7 percent female directors; Ulta Beauty from the United States, led by Ms. Kecia L. Steelman, with 66.7 percent; Bidvest Group from South Africa, led by Ms. Mpumi Madisa, with 63.4 percent; Macquarie from Australia, led by Ms. Shemara Wikramanayake, with 62.5 percent; and Best Buy from the United States, led by Ms. Corie S. Barry, with 61.5 percent. KASIKORNBANK, a leading company from Thailand on the list, also has a high proportion of women on its board, with Ms. Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul serving as Chairperson and the Bank also being led by a female CEO. The Bank’s Board of Directors currently has eight out of 15 members who are women, representing 53 percent of the Board.

The Report also examined the relationship between women serving as Chief Executive Officers and female representation on corporate boards and senior management teams. While companies led by women CEOs account for only 6.7 percent of all companies surveyed, they demonstrate significantly higher levels of female representation in leadership positions than the global average. On average, companies with women CEOs have 38.3 percent female directors, compared with the global average of 28.9 percent, while women account for 36.8 percent of senior executive positions, substantially above the global average of 21.0 percent.





About CWDI

Corporate Women Directors International (CWDI) is a non-profit organization under the GlobeWomen Research & Education Institute in the United States. It is dedicated to promoting the role of women in corporate boards worldwide and is an internationally recognized source of data on governance and diversity. The organization has been conducting research and publishing reports continuously for more than 30 years.