BOT to standardise 19 financial service charges under new rules

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) is beginning to enforce measures to set service-charge standards and gradually reduce fees on several financial products from Wednesday (July 1, 2026) onwards, to ease expenses for the public and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), while raising standards for how financial institutions calculate service charges so they are more transparent, fair and more closely reflect actual costs.

Vitai Ratanakorn, Governor of the Bank of Thailand, said the new rules covered four categories of fees, comprising 19 items in total.

The aim is to standardise charges levied by commercial banks and credit card business operators, reduce disparities in fee collection and give the public greater access to financial services at appropriate costs.