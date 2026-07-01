BOT to standardise 19 financial service charges under new rules

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) is beginning to enforce measures to set service-charge standards and gradually reduce fees on several financial products from Wednesday (July 1, 2026) onwards, to ease expenses for the public and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), while raising standards for how financial institutions calculate service charges so they are more transparent, fair and more closely reflect actual costs.
Vitai Ratanakorn, Governor of the Bank of Thailand, said the new rules covered four categories of fees, comprising 19 items in total.
The aim is to standardise charges levied by commercial banks and credit card business operators, reduce disparities in fee collection and give the public greater access to financial services at appropriate costs.
BOT said its monitoring had found that some fees still did not correspond with the actual cost of providing services, especially services whose costs had fallen or had almost disappeared because of technological development, but for which fees were still charged at previous rates.
Charges also varied quite widely between financial institutions, making it necessary to set central standards to ensure fairness for service users.
The fee-reduction measures are divided into four main groups:
In addition, BOT has required financial institutions and credit card service providers not to impose new service charges, add other forms of fees or raise interest rates to compensate for lower income resulting from fee reductions under these rules, except where there is a provable necessity, such as a significant increase in operating costs, the end of a promotion or a change in customer risk.
If providers are unable to adjust their systems in line with the rules within the specified timeframe, they must refund to customers any excess amount collected from the date the rules take effect, and prepare an implementation plan to complete the changes within the timeframe set by BOT.
The rules are under Bank of Thailand Notification No. 23/2026 on the standardisation of service charges and services.
The measures will gradually take effect from Wednesday (July 1, 2026) through October 2026, to allow financial institutions to improve their systems and operations so they fully comply with the new requirements.