Trump reports over US$1.4bn in crypto income, raising fresh ethics scrutiny

US President Donald Trump reported more than US$1.4 billion in income from his family’s cryptocurrency ventures last year, according to his latest financial disclosures, intensifying political scrutiny over the overlap between his presidency, business interests and the rapidly expanding digital-assets industry.

The annual disclosure for 2025, filed with the US Office of Government Ethics, showed that companies linked to Trump received nearly US$800 million from World Liberty Financial, a crypto business he co-founded with his sons. That figure included more than US$520 million from token sales and over US$250 million from the sale of interests in the business, Reuters reported.

Trump also reported US$635 million in income from sales of his Trump-branded meme coins, underlining the scale of his family’s shift into digital assets since he returned to office in 2025. Reuters said it had previously estimated that the Trump family had made at least US$2.3 billion from crypto-related projects since his return to the White House.