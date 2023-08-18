Robust regulations and oversight are key to crypto’s future, fintech expert says

He made the comment during an exclusive interview with The Nation earlier this month, amid a worldwide push for robust global regulatory policies and oversight of digital currencies.

The recent crypto downturn – amidst scandals over crypto firms' lack of transparency, fraud, and mismanagement of customer funds – is leading to a tightening of regulations in the digital assets landscape around the world to protect investors and monetary systems, including mitigating the risks posed by cryptocurrency and digital tokens.

The Asian region's crypto outlook is one of the most promising as regulatory efforts are underway and legal precedents are set, creating a favourable environment for crypto players to thrive, Levy said, adding that the region's proactive approach to regulation and collaboration strengthens the prospects for crypto-currency advancement in Asian fintech.

Thailand, he noted, is standing alongside Japan, Hong Kong, and Singapore as Asia's leading countries in taking proactive steps to regulate cryptocurrencies and provide clarity in crypto policies.

"In Thailand, the digital assets industry witnessed significant growth from 2021 to 2022, as numerous established financial industry players and startups ventured into the digital-assets market," he said.

Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission has demonstrated its commitment to market integrity by holding public hearings, introducing supplementary regulations, and strictly enforcing rules by penalising non-compliant operators.

Interest in blockchain technology is also rising in Thailand, with the number of blockchain and cryptocurrency traders reaching over 3 million.