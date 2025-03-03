Trump names bitcoin, ether, XRP, solana and cardano for strategic reserve

Trump said in a post on Truth Social that his January executive order on digital assets would create a stockpile of currencies including bitcoin, ether, XRP, solana and cardano. The names had not previously been announced.



More than an hour later, Trump added: "And, obviously, BTC and ETH, as other valuable Cryptocurrencies, will be at the heart of the Reserve."

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market value, was up more than 11% at $94,164 Sunday afternoon. Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, was up about 13% at $2,516.

The total cryptocurrency market has risen about 10%, or more than $300 billion, in the hours since Trump's announcement, according to CoinGecko, a cryptocurrency data and analysis company.

XRP is the cryptocurrency company Ripple Labs' token. Ripple backed a so-called super PAC to influence congressional elections in November in favor of the crypto industry, Reuters reported.