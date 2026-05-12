Thailand’s digital deficit drains over 400 billion baht overseas

Thailand is facing a widening “digital deficit” as consumers and businesses increasingly rely on foreign technology platforms, sending hundreds of billions of baht overseas through streaming services, online advertising, cloud systems and artificial intelligence tools.

Pawoot Pongvitayapanu, a party-list MP for the People’s Party and a former businessman with expertise in e-commerce, e-marketing and technology, said Thailand’s dependence on foreign digital services was creating a new form of economic leakage that had yet to be fully captured in national accounts.

Speaking at a seminar organised by the Thai Journalists Association, Pawoot said Thai users had paid more than 420 billion baht to foreign online service providers over the past four years. That figure was based on payments made to just 258 companies registered in Thailand’s tax system.

Thai money flows to foreign platforms

Pawoot said data on digital advertising spending in Thailand in 2025 showed that a large share of revenue from online services was “not recorded in Thailand”, even though the users were based in the country.

According to the figures he cited, Meta, or Facebook, generated 8.656 billion baht in revenue that flowed out of Thailand, while Google and YouTube accounted for another 5.949 billion baht and TikTok for 3.51 billion baht. Together, the three groups represented more than 18.115 billion baht in one year.

He said the figures showed that Thailand’s digital market was expanding rapidly, but much of the revenue was not circulating within the Thai economy.