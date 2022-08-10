Amid China-Taiwan tensions, FTI warns of chip shortages

Taiwan's TSMC is the world's largest semiconductor-maker, accounting for 60 per cent of total market share. However, amid the recent tensions, some news reports claim that the company is considering relocating its chip factory to other countries, such as Singapore and the United States.

"I heard that Singapore is approaching them to grab this opportunity, while the US has just signalled its readiness by approving the Chips and Science Act," said Kriengkrai.

He explained that Thailand's main industry is still old technology such as discs, so now is the time for the country to grab this opportunity to embrace change.

Meanwhile, the government has already established the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) project to promote the development of new high-tech industries. Hence, Thailand has the potential to be Taiwan's second or third choice.

Kriegnkrai also pleaded with the government to keep electricity prices under control so that Thai industries can remain competitive. If the government must raise the price, he believes it should take into account the current market situation.