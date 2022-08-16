Decree allows Finance Ministry to guarantee loan for oil fund

The decree enables the Finance Ministry to guarantee a loan for the Oil Fuel Fund with a ceiling of 150 billion baht.

The decree states that the Office of the Oil Fuel Fund will be the agency to seek the loan.

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam confirmed that the Cabinet had issued the decree.

Wissanu said the decree would later be sent to the Council of State for scrutiny before it would be sent to the House of Representatives for endorsement.