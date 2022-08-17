Industrial Promotion Dept joins hands with partners to develop “Smart farmers”

DIPROM AgriBiz Scale Up has been launched by the Department of Industrial Promotion and its partners such as Thammasat University, the 88 SANDBOX, SCB SME and WOODY WORLD.
To enhance the strength and potential of a new generation of agricultural entrepreneurs for competition in the global market, the project will be able to drive the national economy by creating more value for the Thai agricultural sector.
The project also has knowledge and perspective-sharing forums on driving Agri into AgriBiz-AgriTech by leading gurus from both around the country and abroad. The project's goal is to create an additional value of 5,000 million baht for the Thai economy this year.
Ariyaporn Amankasoradej, Director of the Agro-Industrial Development Division Department of Industrial Promotion said the government has the policy to drive and empower the Thai agro-industry sector for enhancing competitiveness and improving to "New Era of Agriculture".
In line with the changes in the digital economy, the government is committed to supporting farmers to develop themselves as smart farmers. By using various technologies, thinking processes and marketing, the farmers could become entrepreneurs, not just manufacturers as used to.
As an agency that plays a role in supporting and promoting the development of agro-industry, the Agro-Industrial Development Division Department of Industrial Promotion is collaborating with the education and business sectors.
From Thammasat University with 88 SANDBOX: Startup Ecosystem project, to SCB SME, an area of opportunity to nurture start-up entrepreneurs, along with Woody World, all set to launch the DIPROM AgriBiz Scale Up project to level up people's skills for the opportunity as the way to expand further into the international market.
To achieve 10X growth, the project could create disruptive business models with a learning course designed to meet the needs of businesses, while the young agribusiness entrepreneurs in this project will be able to learn more and connect with other startups, mentors and leading Thailand's venture capitalists.
In addition to the knowledge of becoming modern agricultural entrepreneurs, participants in the DIPROM
AgriBiz Scale Up program will receive professional advice from various business mentors such as Smatthaphon Wittawatsakul, COO of Genfosis, Wisit Petchchupong, CFO of Travizgo, Rachit Chairat, CEO and Co-Founder of Accrevo.
To drive the success of everyone's business in the future, there is also a workshop with the Start Up groups from 88 Sandbox and an opportunity for modern agricultural entrepreneurs to pitch to international investors.
Participants in the program must be registered as juristic people with at least 3 years of experience in business administration and have annual sales ranging from 10 - 500 million baht. As only 50 businesses will be accepted, the goal of the project is to create an additional value of 5,000 million baht for the Thai economy this year.
Apply now at : https https://bit.ly/3y0wK3n or contact for more information at : [email protected]
For this year, the project is aiming to strengthen the potential of young agribusiness entrepreneurs to compete in the global market as a new opportunity to drive the national economy by creating high value for the Thai agricultural sector.
The activities in the project would include a discussion on "AgriBiz Dialogue" by Assoc. Prof. Phipop Udon, Vice President for Academic Affairs, Thammasat University, 88 Sandbox project, who will present perspectives and roles of the ecosystem in creating Thai agricultural startups for the global market. While Orna Sagiv, Israeli Ambassador to Thailand, would discuss on the topic "What made Israel a Startup Nation? and What's next for AgriTech?"
Additionally, the event also features a discussion on the topic "Shaping the Future of Agribiz" by Thanarak Pongpetra, Vice Chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries, President of the Institute of Agricultural Industry. and Suparit Mekarunkamol (Khun Jib), SME Business Director, SCB and Theerapat Lertsiriprapha (Khun Bond), CEO Kouen Group and Arin Pruksanusak (Khun Bank), Agriculture Vertical Lead, True Digital Group, along with Vuthithorn Milintachinda (Khun Woody), Woody World, as well as the AgriBiz Inspired Talk forum on the topic "How to Make Thailand a Global Leader in AgriTech" by Julapas Kruesopon (Khun Tom), Founder of Golden Triangle Health Company Limited, along with Eden Agritech and Chiwadi.
Published : Aug 26, 2022
