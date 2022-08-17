Industrial Promotion Dept joins hands with partners to develop “Smart farmers”

DIPROM AgriBiz Scale Up has been launched by the Department of Industrial Promotion and its partners such as Thammasat University, the 88 SANDBOX, SCB SME and WOODY WORLD.

To enhance the strength and potential of a new generation of agricultural entrepreneurs for competition in the global market, the project will be able to drive the national economy by creating more value for the Thai agricultural sector.

The project also has knowledge and perspective-sharing forums on driving Agri into AgriBiz-AgriTech by leading gurus from both around the country and abroad. The project's goal is to create an additional value of 5,000 million baht for the Thai economy this year.

Ariyaporn Amankasoradej, Director of the Agro-Industrial Development Division Department of Industrial Promotion said the government has the policy to drive and empower the Thai agro-industry sector for enhancing competitiveness and improving to "New Era of Agriculture".

In line with the changes in the digital economy, the government is committed to supporting farmers to develop themselves as smart farmers. By using various technologies, thinking processes and marketing, the farmers could become entrepreneurs, not just manufacturers as used to.

As an agency that plays a role in supporting and promoting the development of agro-industry, the Agro-Industrial Development Division Department of Industrial Promotion is collaborating with the education and business sectors.