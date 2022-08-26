Thai exports up 4.3% in July but govt warns of downturn in 2nd half

Meanwhile, trade value in the first seven months rose 11.5 per cent from the same period last year to $172.814 billion.

Trade excluding oil, fuel and weaponry grew 8.3 per cent to $147.451 billion.

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit credited the rise to increasing demand for food, easing of Covid-19 lockdown measures, falling freight costs, and the weakening baht.

However, the ministry said the value of Thai exports is likely to fall in the second half amid a slowdown in economies of trading partners and the global inflation crisis.