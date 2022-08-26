Thai exports up 4.3% in July but govt warns of downturn in 2nd half
Thai exports in July rose 4.3 per cent from last year to US$23.629 billion, the Commerce Ministry reported on Friday.
The value of exports excluding products related to oil, fuel and weaponry grew 4.1 per cent to $20.306 billion.
Meanwhile, trade value in the first seven months rose 11.5 per cent from the same period last year to $172.814 billion.
Trade excluding oil, fuel and weaponry grew 8.3 per cent to $147.451 billion.
Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit credited the rise to increasing demand for food, easing of Covid-19 lockdown measures, falling freight costs, and the weakening baht.
However, the ministry said the value of Thai exports is likely to fall in the second half amid a slowdown in economies of trading partners and the global inflation crisis.
The semiconductor shortage also hit trade values in July.
