‘Food crisis’ for over quarter of a million undernourished Thais

Titled “Food Security Crisis: Measures and Guidelines for Improving Thailand Food Security with Sustainability”, the report cites the Economist’s 2021 Global Food Security Index (GFSI). The GFSI report states that many of the 260,000 undernourished Thais are farmers who grow crops and produce food.

This is despite the fact that Thailand is among the world’s largest food exporters, ranking 13th last year.

The GFSI ranks Thailand 51 out of 113 countries in terms of food security, based on four criteria of affordability, availability, quality and safety, and natural resources and resilience. The GFSI 2021 gave an overall score of 64.5 out of 100 score, a slight improvement on the 2020 score of 63.6.