Commerce Ministry seals tasty trade deal with Saudi supermarket

Jurin said the trade value between Thailand and Saudi Arabia had shown satisfactory growth at 46 per cent in the first seven months of 2022.

He added that Thailand also enjoyed a trade surplus of 26 per cent with Saudi Arabia due to an improvement in bilateral ties.

The minister said Manuel Market sells 30 categories of Thai products, including canned seafood, canned fruit, rice, condiments and pet foods.

He added that Manuel Market had imported US$22 billion worth of Thai products last year, and hopes the value will rise to $30 billion this year.