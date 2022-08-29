Commerce Ministry seals tasty trade deal with Saudi supermarket
The Commerce Ministry has joined hands with a top Saudi supermarket to promote Thai products in Saudi Arabia.
Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit chaired the launch of a promotional campaign for Thai products at Manuel Market in Riyadh on Sunday.
Jurin said the trade value between Thailand and Saudi Arabia had shown satisfactory growth at 46 per cent in the first seven months of 2022.
He added that Thailand also enjoyed a trade surplus of 26 per cent with Saudi Arabia due to an improvement in bilateral ties.
The minister said Manuel Market sells 30 categories of Thai products, including canned seafood, canned fruit, rice, condiments and pet foods.
He added that Manuel Market had imported US$22 billion worth of Thai products last year, and hopes the value will rise to $30 billion this year.
According to the International Trade Promotion Department, Manuel Market is a top mall and supermarket in Saudi Arabia. There are 12 branches in big cities including Riyadh, Jeddah and Jubail.
Manuel Market imports consumer products from foreign countries, especially from Europe and Asia, including Thailand, from which it imports food products.