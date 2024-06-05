Finance Ministry unfazed by Excise Department missing revenue target

Julapun said missing the target would not affect the work of the government.

“The revenue collections of other agencies have exceeded their targets, so that would offset missing one target,” Julapun said.

He said it was understandable that the Excise Department had missed its revenue target during the first seven months of fiscal 2024 and possibly throughout the year, as the government had used the department as a tool to help consumers by cutting excise tax on oil and to promote the development of the electric vehicle industry.