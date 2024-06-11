Thailand among six ASEAN countries with good economic growth: Maybank

The gross domestic product (GDP) growth of six ASEAN countries – Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam – will recover to 4.5 per cent and 4.7 per cent in 2024 and 2025, respectively, from 4 per cent in 2023, according to Maybank Research Pte Ltd’s forecast.

In a report 'ASEAN Frontiers: The New Trailblazers', researchers from Maybank said the recovery in GDP growth would be driven by manufacturing and exports, particularly electronics, which supported a modest growth recovery in the first half of the year.

Maybank also said that artificial intelligence (AI), data centre boom, and broadening global electronics demand were brightening the trade and foreign direct investment (FDI) outlook.

Despite elevated interest rates, strengthening economic activities resulted in loan growth growing across ASEAN, Maybank said.