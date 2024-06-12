World Bank again slashes GDP growth forecast for Thailand, to 2.4%

The bank had projected Thailand’s GDP growth at 3.2% at the start of the year. In contrast, the global GDP growth forecast for the year has been raised to 2.6%.

The bank has also cut its forecast for Thailand in 2025 to 2.9%, down from the previous forecast of 3% made in April.

The economies of East Asia and the Pacific (EAP) are expected to grow by 4.8% this year, driven by an improvement in global trade, which positively impacts industrial activities and exports. This growth helps to offset the slowing growth in China, with export-dependent countries like Thailand and Vietnam benefiting the most from these trends, the bank said.