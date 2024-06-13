Ministry lays out five-point plan to strengthen Thai SMEs

The Industry Ministry has laid out a five-point strategy to support Thailand’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in adjusting to global industrial trends in the new era that focuses on using clean energy and having high-skilled labour.

Speaking at a seminar titled Smart SME 2024 “Empowering The Next Wave” on Wednesday (June 12), Industry Minister Pimphattra Wichaikul underscored the importance of promoting Thai SMEs to be a part of the supply chain for target industries, including high-tech manufacturing and electric vehicles, which are a central policy of the government.

The event was hosted in Bangkok by Post Today, a Thai-language online news platform under Nation Group.

“The government supports technology adoption to enhance the production process, including promoting the use of clean energy and providing knowledge and training to improve the workforce’s skills,” she said. “The Prime Minister prioritises the promotion of SMEs at the same level as attracting foreign investment."

She added that the ministry will develop the Thai industry to grow in parallel with various countries, encompassing economic, social, and environmental aspects, complying with international regulations, fostering competitiveness, and caring for society and communities to improve people's quality of life. This goal will be carried out under five-point plan as follows: