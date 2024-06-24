Drop in manufacturing working hours sign of rising challenges: NESDC

The latest figures released by the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) reflect a drop in working hours in the manufacturing sector, which it says indicates mounting challenges in society.

The report raised concerns about an increase in the consumption of alcohol and cigarettes, a drop in safety in life and property, including an increase in victims of sexual assault, phone scams and road accidents, as well as mental health crises caused by stress.

As per a report released on Monday, the drop in working hours was most visible in three major manufacturing groups – those that use locally acquired raw materials, those that use intensive labour and those that use technology.