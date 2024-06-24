Drop in manufacturing working hours sign of rising challenges: NESDC

The latest figures released by the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) reflect a drop in working hours in the manufacturing sector, which it says indicates mounting challenges in society.
The report raised concerns about an increase in the consumption of alcohol and cigarettes, a drop in safety in life and property, including an increase in victims of sexual assault, phone scams and road accidents, as well as mental health crises caused by stress.
As per a report released on Monday, the drop in working hours was most visible in three major manufacturing groups – those that use locally acquired raw materials, those that use intensive labour and those that use technology.
The report, which claimed to have surveyed the “labour force of the whole kingdom”, said 6.37 million of the workforce was in the industrial manufacturing sector as of the first quarter of this year. This constitutes 16.28% of the country’s employed workforce, marking a 0.7% increase year on year.
The NESDC noted, however, that the overtime hours of these workers had dropped 3.8% from the same period last year. Their normal working hours had also dropped 1% to 45.31 hours per week from 45.76 hours per week in the first quarter of last year.
The report said this problem has been observed in three key manufacturing groups, namely:
Manufacturers using local raw materials:
Some 1.99 million workers employed in this group as of the first quarter, marking a 0.2% drop year on year. They work an average of 45.23 hours per week, down by 1.1% from the first quarter of last year.
Manufacturers requiring intensive labour:
Some 1.05 million workers employed in this group, up by 12.2% year on year. They work an average of 44.44 hours per week, down by 0.3%.
Manufacturers focusing on technology:
Some 2.03 million workers employed in this group, down by 2.9%. They work an average of 45.83 hours per week, down by 1%.
The NESDC said the Thai industrial manufacturing sector was facing several challenges, including a fast-ageing society and technology disruption.