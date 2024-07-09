Thailand promotes agricultural exports to Shanghai market

His remarks came after a meeting with Zhou Minhao, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) in Shanghai on Saturday.
The meeting was part of his official visit to Shanghai to attend a conference on agricultural product promotion with the CCPIT and expand opportunities for agricultural trade channels in China’s most populous metropolis.
The discussion also included fostering cooperation in agricultural technology investment and having more Thai agricultural products going on show at major international exhibitions organised by the CCPIT Shanghai, which hosts over 700 events each year.
Thamanat stated that having more opportunities to attend international exhibitions in Shanghai would be an excellent way to promote new agricultural products in the Chinese market, such as coffee, premium rice, frozen mangosteen, and peeled pineapple.
Aside from improving agriculture product quality, Thamanat revealed plans to expand Thai agriculture products into online channels, particularly Chinese e-commerce platforms.
The move, he said, will help increase the number of options for Thai agriculture products to reach Chinese consumers while also developing Thai farmers' entrepreneurial skills.
Zhou Minhao also expressed his desire to increase Thai agricultural product imports, noting that Thailand's premium agricultural products are in high demand among Shanghai consumers.
“Thailand already has a great quality control system. If Thai public relations can raise awareness of new Thai agricultural products, it is expected that they will gain popularity in Shanghai. This is because the Shanghai population has generally high purchasing power and is willing to accept new agricultural products, particularly those from Thailand," he explained.
China is already Thailand's largest agricultural export market.
In 2023, the Yangtze River Delta region imported 4,101,220 tonnes of Thai agricultural products worth more than US$4.012 billion, providing a strong and consistent income for many Thai farmers.
Shanghai is also an important export market for Thai rubber, fishery products, and fruits, particularly durian, with Shanghai importing the most from Thailand, along with the other Yangtze River Delta provinces of Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and Anhui.
The two parties also discussed how to facilitate business matching and encourage more Thai agricultural products to be exhibited at major trade fairs at the national and international levels. They also agreed to establish a trade and investment cooperation network in the agricultural sector.
To celebrate Thailand and China's 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025, Thammanat proposed that Thai and Chinese officials use the two countries’ silk products as a symbol of this special ceremony. The Chinese side agreed and is willing to continue organising this important event alongside Thailand.