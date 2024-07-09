Thailand promotes agricultural exports to Shanghai market

His remarks came after a meeting with Zhou Minhao, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) in Shanghai on Saturday.

The meeting was part of his official visit to Shanghai to attend a conference on agricultural product promotion with the CCPIT and expand opportunities for agricultural trade channels in China’s most populous metropolis.

The discussion also included fostering cooperation in agricultural technology investment and having more Thai agricultural products going on show at major international exhibitions organised by the CCPIT Shanghai, which hosts over 700 events each year.

Thamanat stated that having more opportunities to attend international exhibitions in Shanghai would be an excellent way to promote new agricultural products in the Chinese market, such as coffee, premium rice, frozen mangosteen, and peeled pineapple.

Aside from improving agriculture product quality, Thamanat revealed plans to expand Thai agriculture products into online channels, particularly Chinese e-commerce platforms.

The move, he said, will help increase the number of options for Thai agriculture products to reach Chinese consumers while also developing Thai farmers' entrepreneurial skills.

Zhou Minhao also expressed his desire to increase Thai agricultural product imports, noting that Thailand's premium agricultural products are in high demand among Shanghai consumers.