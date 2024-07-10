Four task forces to help original industries compete in current global markets

Industry Minister Pimphattra Wichaikul met with a panel of FTI executives on Tuesday, led by federation chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul, to discuss measures to help Thai industries succeed under the government’s investment policy while responding to the global demands.

The two agencies agreed to jointly establish four task forces to push industries under their responsibilities forward, said Pimphattra after the meeting.

The task force on S-curve industries and industrial transformation would aim to create mechanisms and drive industries towards high-potential goals and support the transition to target industries such as electric vehicles and medical equipment, she said. It would also increase accessibility to robotics technology for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that would be suitable for their businesses and industry types.

A task force on the circular economy and climate change would push for green industries and develop systems and laws related to industrial waste management. The task force would also promote the establishment of a circular material hub, circular economy model sandbox, and propel Thailand's industries towards carbon neutrality and contribute to the country’s climate change efforts, she said.

The task force to promote competitiveness in business operations and industry standards would facilitate the regulatory process for business operators, improving urban zoning to facilitate specific industries, such as processed agricultural products, and addressing problems in the current industrial standards.

The task force for SME development would help enhance their competitiveness.