BEM expects permission soon to enter MRT Orange Line’s west side

The company has signed a contract with Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA) on a joint venture, and Ch Karnchang Plc (CK) for design and civil works. The project extends from Bang Khun Non to Minburi (Suwinthawong) at a cost of 143 billion baht.
The company plans to complete the construction of the west side from Bang Khun Non to the Thailand Cultural Centre within six years, so it can be opened by 2030.
This includes design and exploration in the first year, excavation from the second to the fourth year, and construction from the fifth to the sixth year.
BEM chairman of the executive board Phongsarit Tantisuvanitchkul said on Sunday that a letter to enter the construction area is expected to be issued on Wednesday or Thursday (July 31 or August 1).
He confirmed that the company has arranged workers, materials and machines to conduct public utility relocation at the construction sites once receiving the letter.
Phongsarit said he was confident that the company would set up a train signal system and procure trains for the Orange Line’s east side – from Thailand Cultural Centre to Minburi (Suwinthawong), by the end of 2027.
To ensure that the Orange Line will become an attraction where tourists can study Thai culture along their journey, CK president Nattawut Trivisvavet said the MRTA has designed graphic art from some of its stations similar to the Blue Line.
For instance, the Thailand Cultural Centre station will feature graphic art which represents Thai culture, the MRTA station will feature graphic art representing the company’s history, and the Ramkhamhaeng station will feature graphic art of locals living in the neighbourhood