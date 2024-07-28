BEM expects permission soon to enter MRT Orange Line’s west side

The company has signed a contract with Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA) on a joint venture, and Ch Karnchang Plc (CK) for design and civil works. The project extends from Bang Khun Non to Minburi (Suwinthawong) at a cost of 143 billion baht.

The company plans to complete the construction of the west side from Bang Khun Non to the Thailand Cultural Centre within six years, so it can be opened by 2030.

This includes design and exploration in the first year, excavation from the second to the fourth year, and construction from the fifth to the sixth year.