Southeast Asia set to overtake China in growth and FDI, says report

Vietnam is leading the region's growth, followed closely by the Philippines and Indonesia. Vietnam and the Philippines are expected to exceed 6% growth, with Indonesia close behind at 5.7%. Malaysia follows at 4.5%, while Thailand and Singapore are projected to grow at 2.8% and 2.5%, respectively.

Taimur Baig, DBS Bank managing director and chief economist, expressed optimism about the region's prospects.

"The world is changing, and Southeast Asia is well-positioned to capitalise on these shifts. With the right policies and investments, the region can achieve even greater heights," he said.

Transition from resurgence to growth

The Philippines is set for robust growth at 6.1%, driven by a government committed to development, especially in infrastructure and renewable energy projects.

Unlike Singapore and Thailand, the Philippines stands to gain from its favourable demographics.

Indonesia's economy is predicted to expand by 5.7%, with room for even higher growth. This potential stems from its rich natural resources, growing population, and vibrant startup scene.

To fully capitalise on these advantages, Indonesia needs to broaden its economic base beyond raw materials and foster a more open, competitive business environment.

Malaysia's projected 4.5% growth rate is underpinned by its renewed focus on attracting foreign investment, particularly in established sectors like semiconductors.

The country is also well-positioned to benefit from spillover effects from Singapore, notably in the expanding data centre industry.

In fact, Malaysia could potentially more than double Singapore's current data centre capacity, challenging the city-state's regional dominance in this sector.