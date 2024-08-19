Finance Ministry upbeat on hitting 2.79 trillion baht revenue target

There is a high potential for the Finance Ministry to achieve its target of collecting 2.78 trillion baht in revenue for fiscal 2024 ending in September, a top ministry official said.

Lawan Saengsanit, Finance permanent secretary, said on Monday that the ministry is confident it will reach its revenue target even though its collections in the first nine months were short by 26 billion baht.

He reckons agencies in charge of collecting revenue will collect more funds during the remaining months.

“After meeting with chiefs of revenue collection agencies, I estimate revenue collection will improve in the 10th month of the fiscal year, and the difference will become narrower in the 11th month. By the time the year ends, the target of 2.78 trillion baht will have been achieved,” he said.