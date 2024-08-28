Bank of Thailand to ensure help is provided to flood victims

Measures are to be put in place urgently to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the recent floods, the Bank of Thailand said on Tuesday.
Suwannee Jatsadasak, assistant governor of the central bank’s supervision group, said the central bank would issue a circular letter to commercial banks and financial institutions, asking them to assist flood victims.
Initially, the urgent measures for flood victims will include:
According to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, flooding from August 16 to 26 killed 22 people and injured 19 others in 13 provinces.
As many as 30,953 households in Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Phayao, Nan, Lampang, Phrae, Sukhothai, Phetchabun, Udon Thani, Rayong, Phuket, Yala and Nakhon Si Thammarat were affected by the floods.