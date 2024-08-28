Behind the starter pistol: RTCT plans entertainment complex project

RCRT president Ariyatash Ratanasutapiboon said on Tuesday that the project was born out of discussions with club members and horse breeders in Thailand on selective breeding to restore the breeding stock. He added that species development and breeding were suspended when horse racing fell out of favour. In addition, the former racetrack in Bangkok’s Nang Loeng area was returned to the Crown Property Bureau to build the King Rama IX Memorial Park in 2018.

“The new venue must be bigger than the original track, and it must be located in Bangkok,” he said.

Asked about the potential for further investment in casinos, Ariyatash said RCRT is waiting for the Entertainment Complex Bill, which is currently under consideration by lawmakers.

He confirmed that the complex needs a variety of services to attract foreigners to Thailand. “If we have a modern horse track, we need to ask ourselves if foreigners will come to the complex if there is no good hotel where they can stay.” Moreover, revenue generated from the entertainment complex can support the club members and horse breeders.