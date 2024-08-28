Behind the starter pistol: RTCT plans entertainment complex project

In addition to stimulating the economy and tourism, the Royal Siam Haven entertainment complex as it will be known, is aimed at enhancing horse racing in Thailand and building it up to international standards.
The first phase of the project on a plot of at least 1,200 rai will include a horse-racing track, a 6-star hotel, a golf course, restaurants, a theatre, a sports complex, a concert hall, a cultural centre and a shopping complex. The project’s next phase will cover a hospital and wellness tourism facilities.
The entertainment complex is expected to support Thai and foreign tourists, including around 50,000 club members worldwide. Up to four areas in Bangkok and its surrounding areas have been proposed for the complex, among them Khlong Toei, Lat Krabang and Nong Chok.
RCRT president Ariyatash Ratanasutapiboon said on Tuesday that the project was born out of discussions with club members and horse breeders in Thailand on selective breeding to restore the breeding stock. He added that species development and breeding were suspended when horse racing fell out of favour. In addition, the former racetrack in Bangkok’s Nang Loeng area was returned to the Crown Property Bureau to build the King Rama IX Memorial Park in 2018.
“The new venue must be bigger than the original track, and it must be located in Bangkok,” he said.
Asked about the potential for further investment in casinos, Ariyatash said RCRT is waiting for the Entertainment Complex Bill, which is currently under consideration by lawmakers.
He confirmed that the complex needs a variety of services to attract foreigners to Thailand. “If we have a modern horse track, we need to ask ourselves if foreigners will come to the complex if there is no good hotel where they can stay.” Moreover, revenue generated from the entertainment complex can support the club members and horse breeders.
RSC executive director Pathawee Surin said apart from entertainment facilities, there will be a green area, featuring a large air purifier, to improve the quality of life for local residents.
Partnerships with foreign private agencies are in the pipeline, and the company has already signed a memorandum of understanding with a private agency from South Korea.
“We are confident that this project will be positive for the economy, attract tourists and enhance our reputation for horse racing. The complex will be green too as we will use modern technology to deliver clean energy,” he said.
“The entertainment complex investment plan did not happen in a few days, but has taken several months to conclude. We are confident that the project will meet the government’s aim of creating new tourist attractions.