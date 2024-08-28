Srettha expects Paetongtarn to pursue close ties with India  

Former prime minister Srettha Thavisin expressed confidence on Tuesday that his successor, Prime Minister-elect Paetongtarn Shinawatra, would continue the cooperation between Thailand and India and that the two sides had been enjoying close relations for 80 years.

Srettha expressed his confidence in his speech to mark the 80th anniversary of bilateral ties.

The celebration was held at the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen's Park Hotel by the India-Thai Chamber of Commerce (ITCC).