Srettha expects Paetongtarn to pursue close ties with India  

Former prime minister Srettha Thavisin expressed confidence on Tuesday that his successor, Prime Minister-elect Paetongtarn Shinawatra, would continue the cooperation between Thailand and India and that the two sides had been enjoying close relations for 80 years.
Srettha expressed his confidence in his speech to mark the 80th anniversary of bilateral ties.
The celebration was held at the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen's Park Hotel by the India-Thai Chamber of Commerce (ITCC).
As part of the celebration, the ITCC also gave a lifetime achievement award to Aloke Lohia, the founder and group chief executive officer of Indorama Ventures, for his outstanding achievements that inspired both Thai and Indian businessmen.
In his speech, Srettha said he expected that there would be new business opportunities from the close cooperation between the two countries in the future.
He said although Thailand was in a period of political transition, he believed in the strong potential of Thailand and he was confident that Paetongtarn would make bilateral ties between Thailand and India stronger to benefit businesses of both nations.