China gives nod to three more chicken export factories

According to a news report published on Monday, the approval reflects China’s trust in Thailand's poultry production and processing standards, which comply with global international regulations such as GHPs and HACCP.

The certification process includes rigorous inspections and audits to ensure compliance with the Protocol between Thailand's Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives and China's Customs Office.

Somchuan Rattanamunkalanont, director-general of the Department of Livestock Development, is delighted at the expansion of certified factories, emphasising China's importance as a key trading partner for Thailand's poultry industry, as well as the benefits it brings to the country's economy.

In 2023, Thailand exported frozen poultry products to China worth 16.9 billion baht. The trend continued into 2024, with exports exceeding 8 billion baht in the first half of the year. The department anticipates that the total value of frozen poultry exports to China in 2024 will exceed 18 billion baht.

Beyond China, Thailand's poultry exports to other global markets are also increasing. Major destinations include Japan, the United Kingdom, Europe, Malaysia and South Korea. Thailand's poultry exports to all markets totalled 149.975 billion baht in 2023. Exports in the first six months of 2024 totalled 76.745 billion baht, a 7% increase over the same period in 2023.