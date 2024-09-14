BOT governor urges new economic growth standards

Speaking at a seminar titled "Big Heart, Big Impact: Creating Opportunities for Small People: Power of Partnership, Hand in Hand", organised by Thai Publica, BOT governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput emphasised that Thailand must develop new growth models distinct from its past approaches.

"Thailand's economic growth should not be 'hunting' for GDP, but should reflect the wealth of households," the governor said.

He highlighted the importance of creating growth from within, promoting "localism" as a new driving force for Thailand's development.

Sethaput noted that Thailand's economic growth in recent years has not adequately reflected the improvement in living standards for many households. He warned that future growth rates are likely to slow down, further emphasising the need to focus on household income and wealth rather than solely on GDP figures.

He then outlined several key issues facing Thailand's economy:

Over the past decade, GDP growth has not adequately reflected household wealth or income.

The business sector shows high concentration, with 5% of large businesses accounting for nearly 90% of revenue, up from 84-85% previously. This concentration has contributed to an increase in business closures and a decline in business dynamism.

Thailand can no longer rely on foreign direct investment as it once did, with neighbouring countries like Vietnam now attracting more FDI.