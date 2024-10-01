Chamber of Commerce advocates mitigation of damage from floods

TCC chairman Sanan Angubolkul said on Monday that flooding has now spread to 33 provinces across the North and Northeast regions, including Chiang Rai, Phayao, Sukhothai, Nong Khai and Nakhon Phanom.

Concerns remain high as water continues to flow south and further rain is forecast. The potential for additional flooding behind dams in October is a particular worry.

He emphasised the need for all sectors to monitor the water situation closely. He called on the government to act swiftly on creating a clear preventive plan.

Initial assessments conducted by the TCC and the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce estimate total damage at about 29.845 billion baht (0.17% of GDP). This includes more than 3 million rai of land affected, with 1.1 million rai dedicated to agriculture.

The agricultural sector suffered the most significant losses, accounting for roughly 82.3% of the total damage. The service sector followed with 5.121 billion baht in losses, while the industrial sector lost a relatively low 171 million baht thanks to pre-emptive measures.

TCC vice-chairman Vichai Assarasakorn highlighted the growing problem of frequent and severe floods and droughts. He stressed the negative impact these events have on Thailand's agricultural sector, a crucial driver of the national economy. He noted that the government currently spends more than 100 billion baht annually to manage the effects of these disasters.