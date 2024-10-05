Aviation boom set to attract investment to Asia Pacific

The two-day event, which concluded on Thursday (October 3), showcased how this expansion is expected to create numerous investment opportunities across the aviation sector, from infrastructure to technology and services.

With more than 300 public and private sector officials attending from Asia and Europe, the summit highlighted the region’s aviation sector as a prime opportunity for global investors, particularly in ASEAN countries.

Magnet for investment

The summit highlighted how the region’s robust aviation growth is creating numerous investment opportunities across the value chain, from aircraft manufacturing to airport infrastructure and support services.

Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Airbus executive vice-president of commercial aircraft sales, emphasised the region’s investment potential.

“Aviation is a growth sector,” he stated, forecasting that the global aircraft fleet will more than double to 48,000 by 2045, with Asia Pacific leading this expansion.

“Our aircraft have provided the wings for economic growth and development in the country,” de Saint-Exupéry noted, citing the Philippines as an example of the region’s potential.

He highlighted how new infrastructure, such as Manila’s new airport, serves as “an essential enabler of this growth” that will attract further investment and economic activity.

Economic impact and growth forecasts

Yuli Thompson, Area Manager for Southeast Asia at the International Air Transport Association (IATA), presented compelling data supporting the region’s investment case.