World Bank lowers Thailand’s GDP growth forecast from 2.8% to 2.4%

The World Bank's East Asia and Pacific Economic Update forecasts released on Tuesday said that the economy in the East Asia and Pacific region would expand by 4.8% in 2024 but would slow to 4.4% in 2025.

China, the region's largest economy, is expected to see declining growth due to its struggling property market, diminished consumer and investor confidence, as well as structural challenges such as the transition to an ageing society and global conflicts.

However, the forecast predicts economic growth in other parts of the region to reach 4.7% in 2024 and 4.9% in 2025, driven by increased domestic consumption. Goods exports have recovered, and tourism has rebounded.

Among larger countries, only Indonesia is expected to maintain growth levels in 2024 and 2025 that match or exceed pre-Covid-19 pandemic levels. Other nations are projected to remain below their pre-pandemic growth rates.

The Thai economy is forecast to expand by 2.4% in 2024 and 3.0% in 2025, down from the April report's projections of 2.8% and 3.0% respectively.

Pacific Island countries are expected to see economic growth of 3.5% in 2024 and 3.4% in 2025, supported by tourism recovery, although investment growth remains weak across the region.

Manuela V Ferro, World Bank vice president for East Asia and the Pacific, stated that whilst countries in the region continue to drive global economic growth, the pace has begun to decelerate.

She emphasised that East Asian and Pacific nations must take proactive measures to modernise their economies to adapt to evolving trade and technological patterns.