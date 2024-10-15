Thai businesses back cutting of policy rate

Thai business leaders across different sectors hope the Bank of Thailand (BOT)’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will reduce the policy rate during the meeting tomorrow (Oct 16) to ease the financial burden on businesses.

The MPC has held the interest rate steady at 2.50% for over a year, explaining that the rate is suitable for Thailand's recovering economy.

Nathasit Diskul, president of Bangkok Aviation Fuel Services Plc (BAFS), said on Monday that he expected the policy rate to be cut by at least 0.25%, adding that the move would help several industries that are still shouldering debts incurred by the impacts of Covid-19.

“The Thai economy in the second half of the year remains fragile. Some sectors are recovering while others are contracting,” he said. “The tourism and aviation industries show signs of an increase in the number of flights, serving as the driver for the Thai economy.”

He went on to say that sectors such as property and manufacturing have shown clear signs of contraction as a result of rising household debts. The government must therefore continue to stimulate the economy, as well as boost investment in infrastructure projects.

Nathasit also believes that global oil prices could rise due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East which, in a worst-case scenario, might see Iran closing the Hormuz Strait to traffic, affecting one-fifth of the world’s oil transport. In this scenario, oil prices are likely to go up by $30 dollar per barrel, and would exceed the $100 per barrel mark, he said.