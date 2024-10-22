Measures urged to prevent Thailand’s credit rating from being slashed

Concerned at Siam Commercial Bank Economic Intelligence Centre (SCB EIC)’s forecast that Thailand’s credit rating could be reduced from its current BBB+ level, the Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) has urged the government to urgently implement measures to strengthen the country’s economy.

SCB EIC said last week that Thailand is displaying three weaknesses that could lead to rating cuts. The first, a structural problem, is that low income per capita and the country’s demographic structure are slowing economic growth. The second weakness is the high debts of the private sector, while the third, is the continuing increase in government debt and fiscal deficits.

The EIC noted that the three problems are weakening the kingdom’s fiscal policies, resulting in an increasing public debt-to-GDP ratio, which is in contrast with other countries in the region that have successfully reduced the debt ratio since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sanan Angubolkul, chairman of the TCC, said on Monday that to prevent the credit rating from being slashed, the government must implement measures to bolster the economic strength in two areas:

1. Ensure an effective and efficient use of fiscal policy and budgets to stimulate the economy. In addition to the 10,000-baht handout scheme that has already been implemented, the TCC suggested additional measures such as the co-payment shopping schemes, Easy e-receipt, and other tax measures that do not require budget expenditure to increase people’s purchasing power.

This would enhance the Thai economy, encouraging greater consumer spending, improving government tax collection, reducing household and public debt-to-GDP ratios, and supporting Thai economic growth of 3.5-4.0% next year.