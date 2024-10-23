Finance Ministry shrugs off credit rating slash warning

The Finance Ministry believes Thailand’s economy will continue to grow thanks to a constant increase in foreign direct investment (FDI), despite warnings that the country’s credit rating of BBB+ is at risk of being reduced.

Deputy PM and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said on Tuesday that statistics showed that FDI in 2024 is the highest in the past 10 years, and the government has continually attracted foreign capital in key industries.

“Foreign companies have applied for investment promotion in projects worth over 2 trillion baht in the past three years. This indicates foreign investors’ strong interest in Thailand, and these projects will help strengthen our economy continually,” he said.

Pichai was responding to an economic forecast by the Siam Commercial Bank Economic Intelligence Centre (SCB EIC), which said that Thailand’s credit rating could be reduced from the current BBB+ level.

SCB EIC said last week that Thailand is displaying three weaknesses that could lead to rating cuts. The first, a structural problem, is that low income per capita and the country’s demographic structure are slowing economic growth. The second weakness is the high debts of the private sector, while the third, is the continuing increase in government debt and fiscal deficits.