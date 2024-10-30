Thailand sees more businesses registered in 2024, but less capital

The Business Development Department saw the registration of 69,686 new businesses in the first nine months of this year, the department’s chief said on Wednesday.

Oramon Sapthaweetham, the department’s director-general, told the press that 1,021 or 1.49% more businesses had registered this year compared to the same period last year.

Registered capital, however, was 285.89 billion baht or 57.83% less compared to last year, she said. The combined capital of the newly registered businesses as of September came in at 208.48 billion baht, Oramon added.