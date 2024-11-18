Thai economy shows resilience in Q3, positive outlook for 2024-2025

The Thai economy demonstrated sustained growth in the third quarter of 2024, expanding by 3.0% year on year, the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) told a press conference on Monday.

This acceleration from the previous quarter's 2.2% growth is a positive indicator for the nation's economic trajectory, it said.

In the third quarter, several key economic drivers significantly contributed to growth. Public investment saw a noteworthy expansion, marking its first increase in six quarters, which reflects a revitalisation in government spending.

Additionally, the export of goods and services continued to demonstrate favourable growth, fuelled by rising demand for Thai products in international markets. Government consumption expenditure also played a positive role in the overall economic performance, further bolstering the country’s economic outlook during this period.

Despite the resilience of the Thai economy, several sectors encountered notable challenges in the third quarter. Private consumption remained positive but exhibited a deceleration compared with the previous quarter, largely attributed to a slowdown in the purchases of durable goods.

Furthermore, private investment experienced contraction for the second consecutive quarter, primarily driven by a decline in both equipment and construction investments. These factors indicate that while some areas of the economy are thriving, others are facing significant headwinds.

