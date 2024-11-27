Consumers reserve expensive coffees for special occasions

Korn added that consumers’ spending amount per bill has dropped from 250 baht to 100-150 baht, citing data from Grab delivery service platform.

However, he confirmed that the café sector itself has not slowed amid the decline in consumer spending, saying that consumers instead looked for other drinks, such as a smoothie or Dubai chocolate.

“If we look at the food industry as a whole, we find that delivery orders are down, but indulgence is on the rise,” he said.