Thailand at risk due to govt’s financial mismanagement: TDRI chief

The president of the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI) has warned that Thailand could soon suffer an economic crisis as the Pheu Thai-led government lacks financial discipline.

TDRI president Somkiat Tangkitvanich was speaking at the “World Economic Pulse to Turn Around Thailand’s Economic Crises in 2025” seminar held on Wednesday at the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park Hotel. The event was organised by the Senate committee on economic, monetary and fiscal affairs.

Urging the Senate panel to closely monitor the government’s actions, he said it is surprising that the country has not already entered a crisis, because the government is struggling with macroeconomic management and lacks monetary discipline.