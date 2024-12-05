VAT increase, flat income tax rate will only burden poor: UNTP MP

Furthermore, he cautioned that such an increase would reduce consumers’ purchasing power, slow down domestic consumption and ultimately harm economic growth.

With Thailand’s economy still recovering and many people suffering from low incomes and high debts, Thanakorn urged the government to reconsider increasing VAT at this time.

He added that if the Finance Ministry insists on a 15% VAT, it must introduce measures to protect vulnerable groups, such as exempting basic goods and services from VAT and providing subsidies to those in need.

He also recommended a gradual increase in the VAT rate rather than a sudden jump from 7% to 15%. He proposed that before increasing VAT, the government should raise the minimum wage and reduce the costs of oil, electricity and public transport.

As for setting a flat 15% income tax rate, Thanakorn argued that it would favour the wealthy and burden the poor. He pointed out that while low-income earners currently pay lower taxes, the flat rate would require them to pay more, which he said is unfair. He suggested that if a flat was implemented, then the government should allow low-income earners to deduct more expenses from their taxable income.

Finally, Thanakorn proposed that the government should introduce inheritance and wealth taxes before pursuing a flat rate to address the widening wealth gap.



