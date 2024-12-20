Thailand stands at a crossroads on journey to future growth: PM

Paetongtarn stressed that Thailand has two unique strengths that should be utilised to achieve shared prosperity - geographical location and abundance of natural resources.

Thailand’s geographical location at the heart of Southeast Asia allows the country to become a hub for logistics, trade and exchange.

“With plans for high-speed rail, an aviation hub and improved cold-chain logistics networks, we can enhance the movement of goods, people and ideas across borders,” she said.

She added that Thailand could also serve as a bridge between the East and the West to foster global partnerships amid geopolitical conflicts.

Abundance of natural resources and cultural richness gives Thailand unparalleled opportunities, Paetongtarn said.

“Thailand has long been known as the ‘Kitchen of the World’, but now it is time to elevate this legacy even further,” she said, adding that technologies can be applied to agriculture practices to boost quality and sustainability.

She confirmed that Thailand has the potential to be more than just a destination for sightseeing, saying that there is an urgent need to help the industry evolve.

“With our renowned hospitality and cultural heritage, we are uniquely positioned to offer wellness tourism, from spa therapies to meditation retreats, and become a top destination for digital nomads and retirees,” she said.