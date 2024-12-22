‘Show Pow’ event promotes Thailand’s soft power on fashion

The event on the ground floor highlights fashion shows presented by new-generation designers from four educational institutions such as Srinakharinwirot University and Silpakorn University.
Thai fashion-industry individuals have been invited to join talks to boost inspiration among people, such as Wishulada Panthanuvong, an artist who creates artworks to boost awareness on environmental preservation.
“The Show Pow event aims to promote the Thai fashion industry internationally in four main areas, apparel, crafts, beauty and jewellery,” Achara Umpujh, head of the Soft Power Subcommittee on Fashion, said on Saturday.
She added that the event focused on presenting Thai fashion identity among consumers, using innovation, creativity and unique culture.
The Show Pow event will run until Monday. For more information, visit www.thaitextile.org or Facebook: Thailand Textile Institute.