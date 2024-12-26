Factory manager charged with destroying confiscated evidence

Inspectors from the Industry Ministry and the Thai Industrial Standards Institute have charged a manager of a factory in Samut Sakhon province for destroying confiscated power cables worth 2.1 million baht.
Industry minister Akanat Promphan explained on Thursday that an unidentified factory is being prosecuted for failing to produce power cables in line with industrial standards since November.
The factory’s 2,677 rolls of power cables worth 2.1 million baht were confiscated as evidence but a recent inspection found that they had since been destroyed, allegedly on the orders of the manager.
Akanat claimed that the factory’s move went against laws for destroying evidence. He also confirmed that inspectors had ordered the factory manager not to move confiscated items until the Court verdict.
“Officials have charged the factory manager for destroying evidence under Sections 141 and 142 of the Criminal Code,” he said, adding that the manager would face up to three years imprisonment or a fine of up to 60,000 baht or both.
Akanat warned power cable factories to produce items in line with standards, saying that inspectors will continue random inspections to boost confidence in product safety among the public.
Any factories that intentionally produce low-quality power cables will face legal action, he added.