Factory manager charged with destroying confiscated evidence

Inspectors from the Industry Ministry and the Thai Industrial Standards Institute have charged a manager of a factory in Samut Sakhon province for destroying confiscated power cables worth 2.1 million baht.

Industry minister Akanat Promphan explained on Thursday that an unidentified factory is being prosecuted for failing to produce power cables in line with industrial standards since November.

The factory’s 2,677 rolls of power cables worth 2.1 million baht were confiscated as evidence but a recent inspection found that they had since been destroyed, allegedly on the orders of the manager.