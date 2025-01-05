Thai beverage industry to grow on tourism recovery, says KResearch

The centre expects the non-alcohol beverage market to expand by 3.3% compared to the previous year. However, this year’s growth would slow down due to rising cost of living.

Entrepreneurs still have to face rising production costs due to sugary tax and intense competition from domestic manufacturers and importers, especially those importing beverages from China, the centre said.

Thailand would be able to export non-alcohol beverages worth US$1.70 billion (58.53 billion baht), up 2.1% year on year. CLMV countries (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam) are still major markets for Thai non-alcohol beverage exports, with over 67% of the total export share, the centre said.