Thai household costs surge: survey reveals rising living expenses

A recent survey conducted by the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) at the Ministry of Commerce has revealed a significant increase in Thai households' living expenses.

The survey found that average monthly household expenditure in December reached 18,207 baht.

TPSO director Poonpong Nayanapakorn highlighted a 1.23% rise in headline inflation in December 2024, with the Consumer Price Index reaching 108.28 compared with 106.96 in December 2023.

Core inflation, excluding fresh food and energy, increased by 0.79%, slightly lower than the 0.80% recorded in November 2024.

The survey data further revealed that non-food and non-alcoholic-beverage expenses accounted for 58.20% of household expenditure. Key contributors included: