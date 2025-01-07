Thai household costs surge: survey reveals rising living expenses

TUESDAY, JANUARY 07, 2025

Average monthly household expenditure in December reached 18,207 baht

 

A recent survey conducted by the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) at the Ministry of Commerce has revealed a significant increase in Thai households' living expenses. 

 

The survey found that average monthly household expenditure in December reached 18,207 baht.

 

TPSO director Poonpong Nayanapakorn highlighted a 1.23% rise in headline inflation in December 2024, with the Consumer Price Index reaching 108.28 compared with 106.96 in December 2023. 

 

Core inflation, excluding fresh food and energy, increased by 0.79%, slightly lower than the 0.80% recorded in November 2024.

 

The survey data further revealed that non-food and non-alcoholic-beverage expenses accounted for 58.20% of household expenditure. Key contributors included:

  • Transport: 4,222 baht per month (23.19%) – encompassing public-transport fares, vehicle purchases, and fuel costs.
  • Housing: 4,004 baht per month (21.99%) – comprising house rent, building materials, electricity, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and home appliances.
  • Health Care: 983 baht per month (5.40%) – including doctor's fees, medication, and personal services.
  • Education & Recreation: 768 baht per month (4.22%) – covering books, recreation expenses, tuition fees, and charitable contributions.
  • Clothing & Footwear: 373 baht per month (2.05%).
  • Tobacco & Alcohol: 245 baht per month (1.34%).

 


Food and non-alcoholic-beverage expenses constituted 41.80% of household expenditure, with the following key contributors:

  • Home-Delivered Food: 1,681 baht per month (9.24%).
  • Meat: 1,652 baht per month (9.07%).
  • Restaurant Meals: 1,295 baht per month (7.12%) – including meals eaten outside the home.
  • Fruits & Vegetables: 1,001 baht per month (5.50%).
  • Rice & Flour Products: 717 baht per month (3.94%).
  • Seasonings: 438 baht per month (2.41%).
  • Non-Alcoholic Beverages: 418 baht per month (2.30%).
  • Eggs & Dairy: 408 baht per month (2.24%).
     

 

The survey identified the top five expenditure categories for Thai households as follows:

  1. Transport
  2. Housing
  3. Home-Delivered Food
  4. Meat
  5. Restaurant Meals

 

These findings underscore the significant impact of rising living costs on Thai households, highlighting the need for continued monitoring and appropriate policy responses.

 

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy