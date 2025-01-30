Thailand to launch THB10 billion stablecoin backed by bonds

Thailand's Finance Ministry is planning to introduce a 10 billion baht stablecoin backed by government bonds by 2025, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said on Thursday.

The initiative, he stated, aims to broaden public access to investment opportunities.

The government intends to tokenise government bonds, converting them into a digital asset in the form of a stablecoin. It will allow a wider range of individuals to invest, not just financial institutions or large investors.

A central platform for secondary market trading is also being developed to facilitate easier buying and selling of the stablecoin, increasing market liquidity. This platform will initially be used for newly issued government bonds. The Public Debt Management Office will oversee this project.

