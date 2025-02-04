Propose establishing a \'War Room\' and TEAM THAILAND+ to tackle Trump 2.0 policies

Chaichan Charoensuk, Chairman of the Thai National Shippers’ Council (TNSC), reported that Thailand’s exports in 2024 exceeded expectations, growing 5.4% to $300.529 billion, surpassing the initial 1-2% target.
However, in 2025, Thailand will face challenges from the ongoing U.S.-China trade war.
In Q1 2025, exports are projected to grow 2-3%, reaching $72.5 billion, or an average of $24-25 billion per month. However, in Q2, trade war impacts may intensify as U.S. policy shifts align with Trump’s announcements, requiring close monitoring of policy measures. Thailand must strengthen public-private sector collaboration by expediting regular Joint Public-Private Sector Consultative Committee on Commerce meetings, either monthly or quarterly.
The second quarter also marks Thailand’s fruit harvest season, particularly for durian, which faces strict sanitary standards after traces of Basic Yellow 2 dye were detected. Additionally, the import suspension on Thai syrup necessitates urgent resolution. Agricultural exports, especially durian, remain crucial in Q2, and a weaker baht could provide a competitive advantage.
“This year’s exports face complex challenges requiring adaptability. The government must work closely with the private sector. If these issues persist, risks will escalate.
“We must swiftly establish a ‘Trump 2.0 Policy War Room’ and hold an immediate meeting upon Commerce Minister Phichai Naripthaphan’s return from the U.S. This will ensure a unified government-private sector strategy and a clear stance in trade negotiations amid U.S. measures against Thailand. Time is running out to safeguard exports,” Chaichan stated.
The biggest concern for exporters remains the U.S.-China trade war and its potential impact on Thailand’s key exports, particularly electronics, electrical appliances, and rubber products, which may face higher tariffs. The extent of tariff increases remains uncertain.
To mitigate initial impacts, TNSC has implemented 14 measures, including maintaining neutrality in the trade war, strengthening supply chains and logistics, enhancing cost competitiveness and innovation, expanding into markets like India and the Middle East, and maximizing Free Trade Agreement (FTA) benefits.
Sanan Angubolkul, Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, stated that the latest round of the trade war is having an increasingly evident impact on global markets.
The Chamber of Commerce assesses the economic outlook in three phases:
Short-term: Markets remain in shock and highly volatile. Investors and global stock markets are reacting to uncertainty over U.S. policies. The Thai baht is depreciating due to capital outflows and investor concerns. However, Thailand’s exports are expected to continue growing in the first half of the year.
Medium-term: Businesses and trade markets will likely adjust to U.S. tariff measures. Countries, particularly China, may accelerate efforts to expand export markets or relocate production bases, potentially affecting trade in ASEAN. This could lead to an influx of Chinese products into regional markets, intensifying competition. The Thai government must implement protective measures to ensure fair competition and maintain market balance.
Long-term: Geopolitical and global trade risks persist. Continued trade war uncertainty may drive a shift toward supply chain localization, reducing opportunities for export-reliant nations like Thailand. To mitigate risks, Thailand must diversify export markets and accelerate FTA negotiations.
"Although Thailand is not yet a primary target of U.S. scrutiny, the Thai Chamber of Commerce believes U.S. tariff policies will inevitably impact the Thai economy, particularly exports," Sanan stated. "We will reassess the figures once Trump’s measures become clearer after April 1."
To prepare for economic uncertainty, the Chamber of Commerce has proposed three key initiatives:
Establishing TEAM THAILAND+ – A joint public-private task force to analyze U.S. policy impacts and develop a national strategy for trade negotiations. This includes strengthening ties with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Attracting foreign investment – Capitalizing on global trade uncertainty to lure companies relocating production bases by offering competitive investment incentives.
Accelerating FTA negotiations – Prioritizing the Thailand-EU FTA to diversify export markets, reduce reliance on China and the U.S., and expand into regions such as the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.