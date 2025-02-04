Propose establishing a \'War Room\' and TEAM THAILAND+ to tackle Trump 2.0 policies

Chaichan Charoensuk, Chairman of the Thai National Shippers’ Council (TNSC), reported that Thailand’s exports in 2024 exceeded expectations, growing 5.4% to $300.529 billion, surpassing the initial 1-2% target.

However, in 2025, Thailand will face challenges from the ongoing U.S.-China trade war.

In Q1 2025, exports are projected to grow 2-3%, reaching $72.5 billion, or an average of $24-25 billion per month. However, in Q2, trade war impacts may intensify as U.S. policy shifts align with Trump’s announcements, requiring close monitoring of policy measures. Thailand must strengthen public-private sector collaboration by expediting regular Joint Public-Private Sector Consultative Committee on Commerce meetings, either monthly or quarterly.

The second quarter also marks Thailand’s fruit harvest season, particularly for durian, which faces strict sanitary standards after traces of Basic Yellow 2 dye were detected. Additionally, the import suspension on Thai syrup necessitates urgent resolution. Agricultural exports, especially durian, remain crucial in Q2, and a weaker baht could provide a competitive advantage.

“This year’s exports face complex challenges requiring adaptability. The government must work closely with the private sector. If these issues persist, risks will escalate.

“We must swiftly establish a ‘Trump 2.0 Policy War Room’ and hold an immediate meeting upon Commerce Minister Phichai Naripthaphan’s return from the U.S. This will ensure a unified government-private sector strategy and a clear stance in trade negotiations amid U.S. measures against Thailand. Time is running out to safeguard exports,” Chaichan stated.