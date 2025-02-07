Thai PM courts Chinese tech giants for electronics, EV investments

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra met with top executives of leading Chinese technology firms in Beijing yesterday to discuss major investment opportunities in Thailand's electronics and electric vehicle (EV) sectors.

The PM held discussions with Jia Shaoqian, chairman of Hisense Group Holdings, and Alain Lam, vice president and CFO of Xiaomi Corporation at Diaoyutai Hotel as part of Thailand's push to attract high-tech manufacturing investment.

Government spokesperson Jirayu Huangsap confirmed that Thailand's Board of Investment (BOI) would serve as the primary facilitator for potential investments, offering comprehensive support to both companies.

