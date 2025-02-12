Defence Ministry to review early retirement proposals from 4 agencies

The Cabinet approved in principle this royal decree on Tuesday, which would allow military officials aged 50 years or above to receive their highest salary of up to 10 times plus a position payment and tax exemption.
A source from the Government House said on Wednesday that the Cabinet has appointed the Defence Ministry to hear recommendations as follows:
Council of State: As the Cabinet has approved in principle this royal decree, the Council of State will consider the royal decree further.
Public Sector Development Commission: The Defence Ministry should monitor and evaluate the project outcome, so it can be adapted to early retirement for public officials further.
Budget Bureau: The ministry should allocate the budget from its fiscal year 2025 expenditure and fiscal year 2026-2027 public official allocation. Also, the ministry should prepare capacity planning and report the project outcome to the bureau to ensure appropriate annual budget expenditure.
National Economic and Social Development Council: Relevant agencies should issue laws which cover eligibility, conditions and processes clearly, focusing on the country's reform of salary structure and other benefits.