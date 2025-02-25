White Lotus year: Thai tourism strategy targets high-spenders

Lisa and “The White Lotus” topped the bill as Thailand unveiled a 2025 tourism vision focused on high-value visitors, unique experiences, and strategic partnerships on Monday.
This year’s tourism strategy – titled "Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism & Sports Year 2025" – was revealed during the 21st annual joint meeting of the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA) and the Thai Hotels Association (THA).
Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the vision is designed to tap the rising demand for cultural and experiential travel.
"Our focus for 2025 is on enhancing the value of tourism by attracting high-spending visitors who are looking for unique and enriching experiences," Thapanee said in her keynote address.
Visitors can expect a diverse programme of events, festivals, and concerts throughout the year.
"We understand that today's travellers are looking for more than just a destination – they want an experience," Thapanee explained. "That's why we're focusing on creating seamless journeys, ensuring the safety and well-being of our visitors, and promoting unique events, such as motorsports and off-season festivals."
The TAT is also championing emerging destinations like Krabi, Hat Yai, and Hua Hin, showcasing the breadth and depth of Thailand's tourism offering.
"We want to encourage visitors to explore beyond the traditional hotspots and discover the hidden gems that Thailand has to offer," Thapanee added. This strategy aims to distribute the benefits of tourism more widely and provide travellers with fresh and exciting options.
The TAT will also tap into the allure of global music sensations like Blackpink star Lisa to attract a new generation of travellers. Lisa stars in the latest season of HBO’s hit show “The White Lotus”, which was filmed on Samui.
The so-called “White Lotus” effect has already sparked a surge of luxury bookings in popular destinations like Phuket, Bangkok and, of course, Samui itself.
As a result, luxury tourism is projected to drive a 10-15% increase in visitor spending – up from 7% the previous year – and a 40% rise in accommodation prices. The TAT also reported a 12% increase in hotel searches for Koh Samui, alongside a remarkable 65% surge in interest from the US market.
"These collaborations are vital for enhancing Thailand's appeal to the high-end market," Thapanee emphasised, adding that new attractions and continuous improvement of service standards are also essential to attracting this lucrative segment.
Meanwhile, Thapanee emphasised enhanced security measures, including stricter screening and monitoring of individuals entering, staying in, and departing Thailand.
"We need a sustainable tourism model that supports our economy without compromising Thailand's stability," she stated.
The 2025 strategy was revealed on the heels of impressive early results for 2025, with 6.35 million international arrivals already recorded in the first two months. Building on this momentum, the TAT has set ambitious targets for the year: 38 million international visitors, generating 1.85 trillion baht in revenue, and 203.04 million domestic trips, contributing 1.16 trillion baht to the economy.
The Chinese market is expected to remain Thailand's largest source of tourists, despite a wave of cancellations in January amid a scare over Chinese citizens being lured to Thailand and trafficked to border scam compounds.
Efforts to expand international flight routes, particularly from the rapidly growing Indian market, and tailor services to Chinese tourists will remain a priority, the TAT said.