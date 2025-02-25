White Lotus year: Thai tourism strategy targets high-spenders

Lisa and “The White Lotus” topped the bill as Thailand unveiled a 2025 tourism vision focused on high-value visitors, unique experiences, and strategic partnerships on Monday.

This year’s tourism strategy – titled "Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism & Sports Year 2025" – was revealed during the 21st annual joint meeting of the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA) and the Thai Hotels Association (THA).

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the vision is designed to tap the rising demand for cultural and experiential travel.

"Our focus for 2025 is on enhancing the value of tourism by attracting high-spending visitors who are looking for unique and enriching experiences," Thapanee said in her keynote address.

Visitors can expect a diverse programme of events, festivals, and concerts throughout the year.