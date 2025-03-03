Thailand’s revenue surplus tops 10 billion baht despite tax shortfall



The Treasury Department recorded a revenue surplus of 10.38 billion baht for the first four months of the 2025 fiscal year, Pornchai Thiravej, director of the Fiscal Policy Office and Finance Ministry spokesman, said on Monday.

From October 2024 to January 2025, about 827 billion baht has been collected in revenue, exceeding projections by 1.3% but matching collections during the same period last year.

The surplus was primarily driven by: