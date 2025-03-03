Thailand’s revenue surplus tops 10 billion baht despite tax shortfall

The Treasury Department recorded a revenue surplus of 10.38 billion baht for the first four months of the 2025 fiscal year, Pornchai Thiravej, director of the Fiscal Policy Office and Finance Ministry spokesman, said on Monday.
From October 2024 to January 2025, about 827 billion baht has been collected in revenue, exceeding projections by 1.3% but matching collections during the same period last year.
The surplus was primarily driven by:
However, performance across key tax collection departments varied:
Despite these departmental discrepancies, overall government revenue exceeded targets. The Finance Ministry has pledged to closely monitor and manage revenue collection for the rest of the fiscal year to ensure alignment with set targets.
As for the government’s cash flow, the revenue brought into the treasury was about 823 billion baht, while the total budget expenditure amounted to 1.58 trillion baht. To bridge this deficit, the government borrowed 478.75 billion baht. As of January 2025, Thailand’s treasury reserves stood at 245.49 billion baht.