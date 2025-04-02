Thai Chamber leads Thai firms to invest in the US, easing Trump pressure

Poj Aramwatananont, the newly appointed Chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, announced in his policy statement that 2025 will be a year of challenges in economic, social, and geopolitical aspects, with rapid changes taking place. Taking on the role of Chairman this year is a significant mission that requires collaboration from all sectors to drive Thailand’s economy towards stable and sustainable growth.
He affirmed his commitment to continuing the policies of previous chairpersons, including the "Connect the Dots" initiative by his predecessor, Sanan Angubolkul. This initiative positions the Chamber as a central hub connecting the government, private sector, and the public to elevate Thailand’s economy sustainably.
He further aims to expand this vision with the "Unlocking New Growth" strategy, which will be the Chamber’s key approach to enhancing the country’s global competitiveness over the next two years.
To achieve this, the Thai Chamber of Commerce has been restructured to align with the modern economy, ensuring its leadership in advancing Thailand’s economic and business landscape during this transition period. The Chamber has expanded its operational pillars from three to five, as follows:
Trade and Investment – Covering domestic and international trade, including border trade.
Agriculture and Processed Food – Promoting smart farming, future food, Halal industry, and technology integration in the food sector, aiming for Thailand to become a global food hub.
Tourism and Services – Enhancing tourism businesses by focusing on high-quality tourism rather than mass tourism.
Two new pillars have been added:
AI, Robotics, Digital Technology, and Innovation – Encouraging digital technology adoption in businesses to improve efficiency and supporting startups & deep tech.
Sustainability – Driving Thai businesses towards a Net Zero Economy by integrating ESG principles, renewable energy, and climate action into business practices.
"We will take a proactive rather than reactive approach, working alongside the government to navigate all global trade and investment scenarios to safeguard the country’s production and remain prepared for any changes," Poj stated.
Additionally, efforts will be made to strengthen business confidence and align Thailand’s trade and investment with global supply chains. Given the current global economic uncertainties, including geopolitical conflicts and trade wars, these factors have had a direct impact on Thailand’s trade, investment, and industries.
To address these challenges, Thailand has established cooperative mechanisms with key partners, including Thailand-China, Thailand-US, Thailand-EU, and Thailand-Japan, among others. A special task force has also been formed in collaboration with the government to monitor global trade, drive FTA negotiations, and enhance economic partnerships with trade allies. This includes supporting Thai investments abroad and attracting foreign direct investment, working closely with government agencies such as the Board of Investment (BOI).
"Today, attracting foreign investment into Thailand is not as easy as before. Take the US as an example—while we export products to them, they also want to sell to us, and they expect us to invest there as well. We must find the right balance. Although achieving perfect reciprocity in scale may not be feasible, we need to expand our investments in their country," he emphasized.
From May 9-14, he will lead a delegation of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, along with interested and capable members, to join the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand and government representatives at the SelectUSA Investment Summit. This event, where US states invite foreign businesses to invest, will be an opportunity to explore potential expansion avenues. The goal is to turn crises into opportunities for Thailand, particularly in response to risks stemming from US trade policies under President Donald Trump.