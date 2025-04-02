Thai Chamber leads Thai firms to invest in the US, easing Trump pressure

AI, Robotics, Digital Technology, and Innovation – Encouraging digital technology adoption in businesses to improve efficiency and supporting startups & deep tech.

Sustainability – Driving Thai businesses towards a Net Zero Economy by integrating ESG principles, renewable energy, and climate action into business practices.

"We will take a proactive rather than reactive approach, working alongside the government to navigate all global trade and investment scenarios to safeguard the country’s production and remain prepared for any changes," Poj stated.

Additionally, efforts will be made to strengthen business confidence and align Thailand’s trade and investment with global supply chains. Given the current global economic uncertainties, including geopolitical conflicts and trade wars, these factors have had a direct impact on Thailand’s trade, investment, and industries.

To address these challenges, Thailand has established cooperative mechanisms with key partners, including Thailand-China, Thailand-US, Thailand-EU, and Thailand-Japan, among others. A special task force has also been formed in collaboration with the government to monitor global trade, drive FTA negotiations, and enhance economic partnerships with trade allies. This includes supporting Thai investments abroad and attracting foreign direct investment, working closely with government agencies such as the Board of Investment (BOI).

"Today, attracting foreign investment into Thailand is not as easy as before. Take the US as an example—while we export products to them, they also want to sell to us, and they expect us to invest there as well. We must find the right balance. Although achieving perfect reciprocity in scale may not be feasible, we need to expand our investments in their country," he emphasized.

From May 9-14, he will lead a delegation of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, along with interested and capable members, to join the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand and government representatives at the SelectUSA Investment Summit. This event, where US states invite foreign businesses to invest, will be an opportunity to explore potential expansion avenues. The goal is to turn crises into opportunities for Thailand, particularly in response to risks stemming from US trade policies under President Donald Trump.